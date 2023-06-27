Open Menu

IHC Extends Stay Against Summoning Najam Saqib By Committee

Faizan Hashmi Published June 27, 2023 | 11:07 PM

IHC extends stay against summoning Najam Saqib by committee

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday extended its stay order till August 16, against summoning of Najam Saqib, son of former Chief Justice of Pakistan Saqib Nisar, by a special parliamentary committee in his audio leak matter

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2023 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday extended its stay order till August 16, against summoning of Najam Saqib, son of former Chief Justice of Pakistan Saqib Nisar, by a special parliamentary committee in his audio leak matter.

IHC's Justice Babar Sattar issued a three-page written order after hearing the case.

At the outset of proceedings, Attorney General for Pakistan Mansoor Usman Awan prayed the court to grant time for submission of comments into the matter.

The court accepted the request and asked the AGP to submit the report within four weeks, and also share its copy with the petitioner.

The court said the amicus curiae could also submit their comments before the next date of hearing.

The order said as per the AGP the formation of the commission had been challenged before the Supreme Court and three questions could come under consideration there.

It, however, said that no such record had been produced which could produce that the matter pertaining to the questions of this court was pending with the top court.

The IHC said it had questioned that whether the Constitution allowed anyone to record the conversation of citizens. If yes then which institute was authorized to do this under what mechanism.

It further asked that who would be responsible to leak the recorded audio conversation.

The court had also questioned that whether the special committee of the Parliament was authorized to conduct investigation on audio leaks of the citizens.

Related Topics

Hearing Pakistan Chief Justice Supreme Court Parliament August Islamabad High Court Share Top Court

Recent Stories

France starts search for executed German WWII sold ..

France starts search for executed German WWII soldiers

17 minutes ago
 US Allowed Russian Charter Flight to Pick Up Diplo ..

US Allowed Russian Charter Flight to Pick Up Diplomats, Expects Reciprocity - St ..

12 minutes ago
 The Lahore High Court (LHC) declares super tax val ..

The Lahore High Court (LHC) declares super tax valid

12 minutes ago
 US announces $500 mn in armor, air defense, other ..

US announces $500 mn in armor, air defense, other arms for Ukraine

13 minutes ago
 US State Dept. Says Would Like to See Wagner Group ..

US State Dept. Says Would Like to See Wagner Group Head Prigozhin in US for Pros ..

13 minutes ago
 ISS Crew Packing Dragon SpaceX With Cargo for Retu ..

ISS Crew Packing Dragon SpaceX With Cargo for Return to Earth This Week - NASA

14 minutes ago
Ajman Ruler sends Eid greetings to UAE Leaders

Ajman Ruler sends Eid greetings to UAE Leaders

34 minutes ago
 Over 100 sacrificial animals treated at cattle mar ..

Over 100 sacrificial animals treated at cattle market

13 minutes ago
 White House blasts harassment of Pakistani origin ..

White House blasts harassment of Pakistani origin reporter who questioned Modi a ..

15 minutes ago
 PMDC completes investigation on past PMC's embezzl ..

PMDC completes investigation on past PMC's embezzlement

15 minutes ago
 Germany's Arms Exports Grow by 12% in H1 2023 Year ..

Germany's Arms Exports Grow by 12% in H1 2023 Year-on-Year - Reports

15 minutes ago
 US Home Sales, Consumer Confidence Jump Before Rel ..

US Home Sales, Consumer Confidence Jump Before Release of Fed-Monitored Inflatio ..

15 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan