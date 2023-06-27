IHC extends stay against summoning Najam Saqib by committee

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday extended its stay order till August 16, against summoning of Najam Saqib, son of former Chief Justice of Pakistan Saqib Nisar, by a special parliamentary committee in his audio leak matter

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2023 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday extended its stay order till August 16, against summoning of Najam Saqib, son of former Chief Justice of Pakistan Saqib Nisar, by a special parliamentary committee in his audio leak matter.

IHC's Justice Babar Sattar issued a three-page written order after hearing the case.

At the outset of proceedings, Attorney General for Pakistan Mansoor Usman Awan prayed the court to grant time for submission of comments into the matter.

The court accepted the request and asked the AGP to submit the report within four weeks, and also share its copy with the petitioner.

The court said the amicus curiae could also submit their comments before the next date of hearing.

The order said as per the AGP the formation of the commission had been challenged before the Supreme Court and three questions could come under consideration there.

It, however, said that no such record had been produced which could produce that the matter pertaining to the questions of this court was pending with the top court.

The IHC said it had questioned that whether the Constitution allowed anyone to record the conversation of citizens. If yes then which institute was authorized to do this under what mechanism.

It further asked that who would be responsible to leak the recorded audio conversation.

The court had also questioned that whether the special committee of the Parliament was authorized to conduct investigation on audio leaks of the citizens.