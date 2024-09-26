IHC Extends Stay Against Verdict In 190mln Pounds
Umer Jamshaid Published September 26, 2024 | 09:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2024) The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday extended its stay order till October 2, against the pronouncement of trial court’s verdict against PTI founder and Bushra Bibi in 190 million Pounds case.
The court, however, allowed the accountability court to continue the trial proceeding against the accused.
A division bench comprising Chief Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Miangul Hassan Auranzeb heard the appeals against the dismissal of acquittal pleas.
During hearing, NAB prosecutor Rafay Maqsood prayed the court to adjourn today’s hearing. He said that the accused were not cooperating with the trial process.
The chief justice remarked that the court wouldn’t interfere into the trial, adding that the concern court would view the matter if the accused are not cooperating.
