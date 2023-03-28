UrduPoint.com

IHC Extends Stay Order Against By Polls In Capital

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 28, 2023 | 05:00 PM

IHC extends stay order against by polls in capital

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2023 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday extended its stay order against by-polls in Islamabad against three seats of the National Assembly.

Chief Justice Aamer Farooq heard the case filed by PTI's leaders including Asad Umar, Raja Khurram Nawaz and Ali Nawaz Awan against acceptance of their resignations.

At the outset of the hearing, the respondents prayed the court grant some time for the submission of comments against the pleas.

The court accepted the request and adjourned hearing of the case while extending its stay order.

The court had previously suspended the elections schedule against the three seats of the Federal capital.

Related Topics

Hearing Islamabad National Assembly Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Asad Umar Islamabad High Court Court

More Stories From Pakistan

