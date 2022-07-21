UrduPoint.com

IHC Extends Stay Order Against ECP's Notices To Imran Khan

Muhammad Irfan Published July 21, 2022 | 04:10 PM

IHC extends stay order against ECP's notices to Imran Khan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2022 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday extended its stay order till August 22, in petitions filed by PTI Chief Imran Khan and Asad Umar challenging ECP's notices on alleged violation of rules in KPK local body elections.

Acting Chief Justice Aamer Farooq heard the case against the proceeding of Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

The associate lawyer informed the court that the senior lawyer Bartister Ali Zafar could not attend the proceeding this day due to his engagements in Lahor High Court.

He prayed the court to postpone today's hearing till next date.

The court adjourned the case till August 22, while extending its stay order against the ECP's proceedings.

It may be mentioned here that the ECP had served notices to Imran Khan, when he was prime minister, and Asad Umar for participating in campaign of local body elections in KPK.

However, the notices were challenged before the IHC by the petitioners and the court had granted stay order against the ECP proceeding.

