UrduPoint.com

IHC Extends Stay Order Against PTI MNA's Denotification

Muhammad Irfan Published October 19, 2022 | 07:00 PM

IHC extends stay order against PTI MNA's denotification

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2022 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday extended its stay order for two weeks against the denotification of PTI Member of the National Assembly Shakoor Shad by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

Chief Justice Athar Minallah heard the case filed by Shakoor Shad challenging the acceptance of his resignation from the NA seat by the speaker.

At the outset of hearing, the petitioner's lawyer Irfan Nasir Cheema contended that his client was not being permitted to attend the assembly session, and prayed the court to issue a directive in that regard.

The chief justice observed that the court could not' pass such orders as it respected the NA speaker and the parliament.

The deputy attorney general said the NA speaker would view the matter and prayed the court to grant a two-week time in this regard. At this, the court adjourned the case while extending its stay order.

Related Topics

Assembly Hearing Pakistan Chief Justice National Assembly Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Parliament Election Commission Of Pakistan Nasir Islamabad High Court From Court

Recent Stories

Momina Mustehsan expresses concerns about Pakistan ..

Momina Mustehsan expresses concerns about Pakistan’s limited representation at ..

2 minutes ago
 “It doesn't concern me who will be next army chi ..

“It doesn't concern me who will be next army chief," says Imran Khan

11 minutes ago
 T20 World Cup 2022: Shaheen Afridi  glad over ama ..

T20 World Cup 2022: Shaheen Afridi  glad over amazing performance in warm up ma ..

28 minutes ago
 Jemima Khan’s Urdu song goes viral on social med ..

Jemima Khan’s Urdu song goes viral on social media

43 minutes ago
 Indian statement of not touring Pakistan can impac ..

Indian statement of not touring Pakistan can impact ICC events in India

56 minutes ago
 PM directs to expedite work on CPEC projects

PM directs to expedite work on CPEC projects

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.