ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2022 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday extended its stay order for two weeks against the denotification of PTI Member of the National Assembly Shakoor Shad by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

Chief Justice Athar Minallah heard the case filed by Shakoor Shad challenging the acceptance of his resignation from the NA seat by the speaker.

At the outset of hearing, the petitioner's lawyer Irfan Nasir Cheema contended that his client was not being permitted to attend the assembly session, and prayed the court to issue a directive in that regard.

The chief justice observed that the court could not' pass such orders as it respected the NA speaker and the parliament.

The deputy attorney general said the NA speaker would view the matter and prayed the court to grant a two-week time in this regard. At this, the court adjourned the case while extending its stay order.