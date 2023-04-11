Close
IHC Extends Stay Order Against Recounting In Six UCs Of Karachi

Faizan Hashmi Published April 11, 2023 | 05:20 PM



ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2023 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday extended its stay order against recounting in six union councils of Karachi and also sought comments from the candidates.

Justice Ijaz Ishaq Khan heard the case filed by Jamaat-e-Islami seeking to stop the recounting process in said UCs.

The petitioner's lawyer said that the vote bags had been opened in the said UCs and the candidates were also not provided the form-12. He said that there was clear evidence of rigging during the polling process.

The court said that the ECP should have moved to the re-polling process as transparent elections were the responsibility of the commission. The court said that first it wanted to hear the all candidates in the case then it would issue an order. The further hearing of the case was then adjourned.

