ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2025) The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday extended its stay order till March 6, against recruitment process in local institutions from other provinces.

A larger bench comprising Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani, Justice Babar Sattar and Justice Sardar Ijaz Ishaq Khan heard the case.

The court had previously summoned attorney and others for asstiances but the hearing was adjourned due to their inattendance.

The court again served notices to AGP and adjourned the case till next date. The court had also summoned advocate generals of four provinces for assistance.