IHC extends stay order against Toshakhana case proceeding

ISLAMABAD, Jun 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2023 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday extended its stay order till June 14, on proceeding of Toshakhana criminal case against PTI's chief, Imran Khan.

Chief Justice Aamer Farooq heard the case filed by PTI's chairman against proceedings of trial court on a complaint lodged by District Election Commissioner Islamabad for not disclosing information about the gifts received from Toshakhana.

At the outset of hearing, Imran Khan's lawyer Khawaja Harris prayed the court to adjourn hearing into the case till next week and also extend its stay order against the proceeding.

He said that his client had filed a petition regarding the jurisdiction of the trial court.

ECP's lawyer, Amjad Pervaiz said that this court had given six weeks to the petitioner and the proceeding into the criminal case against Imran Khan was still stayed.

He prayed the court to withdraw its stay order against the proceeding in the trial court and, however, said that the court could stop the trial court from announcing the final judgment.

After hearing arguments, the court extended its stay order against the proceeding in lower court till June 14, and adjourned hearing of the case.