IHC Extends Stay Order Against Trial Of Ex-PTI Chairman's Marriage Case

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 25, 2024 | 10:00 PM

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday extended its stay order till January 31 against the trial of marriage case of former PTI chairman and Bushra Bibi by the lower court

IHC Chief Justice Aamer Farooq heard the petition seeking to terminate the complaint against ex-PTI chairman for solemnizing ‘Nikah’ with Bushra Bibi during ‘idat’.

The petitioner’s lawyer Salman Akram Raja could not appear before court and his associate lawyer prayed the court to extend the stay order till next date.

Khawar Maneka’s lawyer Rizwan Abbasi Advocate prayed the court to withdraw its stay order against the trial court’s proceeding.

The court, however, adjourned the case till January 31, and sought arguments from the lawyers.

