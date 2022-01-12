IHC extends stay order in defamation case against Khawaja Asif

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2022 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday extended its stay order till next date against the proceeding of the trial court in a defamation case against ex-federal minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif.

Chief Justice Athar Minallah heard the case filed by Khawaja Asif seeking to stay the trial court's proceeding against him in defamation case.

At the outset of hearing, Prime Minister Imran Khan's lawyer Waleed Iqbal Advocate appeared before the court and prayed the court to adjourn today's hearing as he didn't get the court notice.

The court accepted the request and adjourned hearing till January 20.

It may be mentioned here that Khawaja Asif had challenged the decision of trial court regarding curtailing his right of cross examination on witnesses and affidavit of Imran Khan.

Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz PML-N's leader Khawaja Asif had leveled false allegation on Shaukat Khanum Memorial Trust during a press conference in 2012. At this, the Prime Minister Imran Khan had filed a defamation case against him seeking Rs10 billions as remedy.