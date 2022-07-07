UrduPoint.com

IHC Extends Stay Order In IIU Member Case

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 07, 2022 | 05:50 PM

IHC extends stay order in IIU member case

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2022 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday maintained its stay order till August 2 against the suspension of Chairman Islamic Ideology Council Dr. Qibla Ayaz as member Board of Governors of Islamic International University (IIU).

The court said that Dr. Ayaz would continue performing its responsibilities as board member.

Justice Sardar Ijaz Ishaq Khan heard the case filed through the petitioner's counsel Barrister Ijaz Gilani.

The counsel for the university adopted the stance that they got the court notice just before a day, adding that they need some time for preparations. The court granted time to the lawyer and adjourned the case till August 2.

It may be mentioned here that the petitioner had claimed that the university management could not suspend a member of the board as only the president of Pakistan was authorized to do so.

Related Topics

Pakistan May August Islamabad High Court International Islamic University Court

Recent Stories

Aviation Ministry cuts PIA fares by 20 per cent fo ..

Aviation Ministry cuts PIA fares by 20 per cent for Eid days

20 minutes ago
 Sania Mirza bids farwell to Wimbledon tournament

Sania Mirza bids farwell to Wimbledon tournament

39 minutes ago
 Imran Riaz Khan could not sleep for last 60 hours: ..

Imran Riaz Khan could not sleep for last 60 hours: Lawyer

54 minutes ago
 What Babar Azam is doing these days?

What Babar Azam is doing these days?

1 hour ago
 Punjab Textile industry could not get gas even aft ..

Punjab Textile industry could not get gas even after a week long closure

3 hours ago
 UK PM Johnson decides to resign

UK PM Johnson decides to resign

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.