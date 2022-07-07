IHC extends stay order in IIU member case

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2022 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday maintained its stay order till August 2 against the suspension of Chairman Islamic Ideology Council Dr. Qibla Ayaz as member Board of Governors of Islamic International University (IIU).

The court said that Dr. Ayaz would continue performing its responsibilities as board member.

Justice Sardar Ijaz Ishaq Khan heard the case filed through the petitioner's counsel Barrister Ijaz Gilani.

The counsel for the university adopted the stance that they got the court notice just before a day, adding that they need some time for preparations. The court granted time to the lawyer and adjourned the case till August 2.

It may be mentioned here that the petitioner had claimed that the university management could not suspend a member of the board as only the president of Pakistan was authorized to do so.