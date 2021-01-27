UrduPoint.com
IHC Extends Stay Order In Plea Against MNA

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Wed 27th January 2021 | 07:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2021 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Wednesday extended the stay order till Monday in a plea seeking registration of a First Information Report against Member National Assembly Kanwal Shozib.

IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah heard the petition and directed to furnish arguments in the next hearing.

The court however remarked that if no arguments were made in the next hearing, the restraining order would be lifted on same day.

Later the court adjourned the hearing till date.

It is worth mentioning that a local court had ordered to register a case against Kanwal Shozaib against an application of a citizen regarding a dispute between the citizen and the MNA.

More Stories From Pakistan

