IHC extends stay order in SECP inquiry case

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2020 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday extended its stay order on inquiry against an Additional Director Security Exchange Commission of Pakistan Arslan Zafar in a case pertaining to data leak.

Chief Justice Athar Minallah conducted hearing on a petition filed by Arslan Zafar on a departmental inquiry against him.

During the course of proceeding, the counsel for SECP prayed the court to grant more time for submission of preparation and file comments against the above petition.

The chief justice remarked that these information supposed to be public in accordance of law and asked the SECP to submit comments in line of this question.

The petitioner's lawyer informed the court that he was informed by the human resource department of his office regarding an inquiry against him. His department had blocked his official e-mail and confiscated his laptop without any seizer-memo.

The bench adjourned hearing of the case till October 27, and extended its stay order against departmental inquiry.