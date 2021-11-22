UrduPoint.com

IHC Extends Stay Orders Against Import Of Rare Animals

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Mon 22nd November 2021 | 05:19 PM

IHC extends stay orders against import of rare animals

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday ordered the Ministry of Climate Change to make the import policy in light of international agreements in a case pertaining import of rare breed animals

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2021 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday ordered the Ministry of Climate Change to make the import policy in light of international agreements in a case pertaining import of rare breed animals.

The court extended its stay order against the import of rare species for three weeks and adjourned the case.

Chief Justice Athar Minallah, hearing the case, remarked that it was giving a last opportunity to the ministry for amendment in import policy.

The representative of the ministry adopted the stance that it was commerce ministry who was supposed to bring amendment in this law and prayed the court to issue instructions in this regard.

To this, the chief justice remarked whether the lawyer wanted this court to run the affairs of government, adding that this was not court's job. The court responsibility was to just interpret the law, he added.

The chief justice said the import policy should have been amended in light of Act 2012 and international agreements. Whether the responsibility of the Ministry of Climate was just to plant the trees, he asked.

The court adjourned further hearing of the case till next date.

Related Topics

Hearing Chief Justice Import Job Commerce Islamabad High Court Government Court

Recent Stories

Electricity tariff likely to go up to Rs4.75

Electricity tariff likely to go up to Rs4.75

25 seconds ago
 Moscow Provides Satellite Data on Beirut Explosion ..

Moscow Provides Satellite Data on Beirut Explosion to Lebanon - Russia's Lavrov

1 minute ago
 Dutch Covid unrest 'pure violence' by 'idiots': PM ..

Dutch Covid unrest 'pure violence' by 'idiots': PM Mark Rutte

1 minute ago
 Lebanon Should Own 860 Square Km of Sea Territory ..

Lebanon Should Own 860 Square Km of Sea Territory in Disputed Maritime Area - Mi ..

1 minute ago
 PESCO notifies power suspension for Peshawar, Swat ..

PESCO notifies power suspension for Peshawar, Swat, Mardan

1 minute ago
 Work on 12 agriculture schemes in progress to enha ..

Work on 12 agriculture schemes in progress to enhance agriculture production, pe ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.