IHC extends stay orders against import of rare animals

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday ordered the Ministry of Climate Change to make the import policy in light of international agreements in a case pertaining import of rare breed animals

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2021 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday ordered the Ministry of Climate Change to make the import policy in light of international agreements in a case pertaining import of rare breed animals.

The court extended its stay order against the import of rare species for three weeks and adjourned the case.

Chief Justice Athar Minallah, hearing the case, remarked that it was giving a last opportunity to the ministry for amendment in import policy.

The representative of the ministry adopted the stance that it was commerce ministry who was supposed to bring amendment in this law and prayed the court to issue instructions in this regard.

To this, the chief justice remarked whether the lawyer wanted this court to run the affairs of government, adding that this was not court's job. The court responsibility was to just interpret the law, he added.

The chief justice said the import policy should have been amended in light of Act 2012 and international agreements. Whether the responsibility of the Ministry of Climate was just to plant the trees, he asked.

The court adjourned further hearing of the case till next date.