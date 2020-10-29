IHC extends stay orders in mobile companies' case

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday extended its stay order till November 6, in a case pertaining to renewal of licenses of mobile phone companies

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2020 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday extended its stay order till November 6, in a case pertaining to renewal of licenses of mobile phone companies.

Chief Justice Athar Minallah conducted hearing on the petition moved by private cellular companies.

The petitioner's lawyer pleaded that they were not refusing to pay the fee in line of licenses' renewal.

The PTA's lawyer contended that his department had issued letter to all companies on April 10, 2017 for submission of incenses fee and also called a meeting with them. The Federal government had introduced a new policy for mobile companies in 2015. The court had remand back the case to PTA which had taken the decision on it.

After this, the court adjourned hearing till next date.