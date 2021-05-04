UrduPoint.com
IHC Extends Suspension Of 23 Lawyers' Licenses

Umer Jamshaid 7 minutes ago Tue 04th May 2021 | 05:40 PM

IHC extends suspension of 23 lawyers' licenses

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2021 ) :A larger bench of Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday further extended the suspension of licenses of 23 lawyers on misconduct case in IHC building attack case.

The court also suspended the license of former president district bar association Riasat Ali Azad.

A larger bench headed by Chief Justice Athar Minallah heard the case pertaining to misconduct committed by lawyers during attack on IHC building.

President District Bar Association Fareed Kaif and others appeared before the court.

The court instructed the senior lawyers to prepare a list of lawyers who were involved in the incident of vandalizing the high court building during a violent protest.

President DBA requested the court to ignore the matter, adding that all this happened in sudden.

He said that the lawyers were ready to apologize on the incident to this the chief justice said that this was not a matter to seek apology.

Fareed Kaif contended that the whole legal fraternity had become a show before the people of country, adding that it was a mistake and they admit it.

The chief justice asked that whether the bar wanted to ignore the people who were involved in the incident.

After this, the court adjourned the case with above directions.

