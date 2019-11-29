UrduPoint.com
IHC Extends Suspension Of Ibrar-ul-Haq Appointment As Red Crescent Chairman

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 29th November 2019 | 03:38 PM

IHC extends suspension of Ibrar-ul-Haq appointment as Red Crescent chairman

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Friday extended the suspension of appointment eminent singer Ibrar-ul-Haq as Chairman Pakistan Red Crescent Society (PRCS) till the next hearing of the case

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2019 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Friday extended the suspension of appointment eminent singer Ibrar-ul-Haq as Chairman Pakistan Red Crescent Society (PRCS) till the next hearing of the case.

Chief Justice IHC Athar Minallah resumed the hearing of a petition filed by former acting chairman PRCS Saeed Ilahi against the appointment of Ibrar-ul-Haq as chairman.

The court in the previous hearing had suspended the Ibrar's appointment orders.

The CJ asked the Federal government to submit its reply till Thursday.

Justice Athar Minallah said that laws governing such body were functional, so no one could be allowed to violate them.

The counsel for Ibrar said that PRCS was a welfare body and the petition against appointment of its chairman is non-maintainable.

The court remarked that the notification will remain suspended till the reply of the federal government.

Abrar ul Haq had been appointed as the new chairman of the Pakistan Red Crescent Society (PRCS) on November 15.

Ministry of National Health Services, Regulation and Coordination hadissued a notification regarding Abrar's appointment.

The hearing was adjourned till December 5

