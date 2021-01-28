ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2021 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday extended the interim bail of former president Asif Ali Zardari and sought arguments in light of his medical reports in an inquiry pertaining to suspicious transaction worth Rs 8 billion.

A division bench comprising Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Mohsin Akhter Kiyani heard the post arrest bail plea of former president in an inquiry initiated by National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in subject to suspicious transaction.

During hearing, the medical report of Asif Ali Zardari produced before the judge which stated that the health condition of the accused was dis-satisfactory.

Zardari's lawyer Farouk H. Naek stated that his client was granted bail earlier on basis of similar medical report.

He prayed the court to accept his client pre-arrest bail petition in NAB inquiry.

The court extended the interim bail of Zardari and adjourned hearing till February 3.

The court summoned arguments from respondents in light of the medical report of the accused on next date.

The bench also granted one-day exemption from hearing on this day to former president.