ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2022 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday fixed the post-arrest bail petition of PTI's Leader Shahbaz Gill for hearing on September 5, in sedition case.

Chief Justice Athar Minallah would take up the case for hearing on coming Monday filed by PTI's chairman Imran Khan's aide.

The petitioner had adopted the stance in his plea that he was arrested by Kohsar Police Station on August 9, after registering an FIR against him. The petitioner was a chief staff officer of former prime minister Imran Khan, he added.

He claimed that according to the medical officer Adiala Jail and medical board of PIMS, there were signs of torture on his body. He prayed the court to grant him a post-arrest bail.

The petitioner had named SHO Kohsar, City Magistrate and others as respondents in the case.