IHC fixes hearing against DG PSP appointment

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2021 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday fixed a case pertaining to appointment of director general Pakistan sports board (PSP) for hearing on April 2.

Justice Aamer Farooq, while hearing the case, accepted the request of petitioner Mansoor Ahmed for early hearing the case.

The court had already sought comments from respondents including cabinet, establishment division, ministry for inter provincial coordination and others in this regard.