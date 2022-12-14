UrduPoint.com

IHC Fixes Imran Khan's Disqualification Case For Hearing

Faizan Hashmi Published December 14, 2022

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2022 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday fixed disqualification case against PTI's Chief Imran Khan for hearing on December 20, pertaining concealing his alleged daughter in nomination papers.

As per the cause list issued by the Registrar Office, Chief Justice Aamer Farooq would take up the case for hearing on above date.

The court had already issued pre-admission notices to federation, Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) and Imran Khan in the case.

The petition had been moved by a citizen Muhammad Sajid which stated that Imran Khan had only provided the details of his two sons in his nomination papers and did not disclose his alleged daughter Tyrian White. He had prayed the court to disqualify the former prime minister under article 62(1)(f) of the constitution.

