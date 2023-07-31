Open Menu

IHC Fixes Imran Niazi's Appeals For Hearing On Aug 3

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 31, 2023 | 11:09 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2023 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday fixed the appeal of PTI's chairman for a hearing on August 3, challenging the maintainability of toshakhana criminal case.

The court also fixed other cases pertaining to shifting criminal cases to another court and seeking to stay the trial, on the same date for hearing. The court also sought a report from FIA regarding the Facebook posts of the trial court's judge.

Chief Justice Aamer Farooq issued a written order regarding a hearing on a case against the maintainability of the toshakhana criminal case.

The order said that the petitioner's lawyer had raised an objection against the trial court's judge and prayed to shift the case against him.

It said that the Facebook posts associated with the trial court's judge were presented before the court. The bench was told that the judge had refused to accept these posts. The IHC directed the registrar's office to send the matter of posts to the cyber crime wing of FIA and sought a report on the next date.

It said that the further hearing of the cases would take place on August 3.

