IHC Fixes Imran's Petitions For Hearing Against NAB Notices

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 05, 2023 | 06:20 PM

IHC fixes Imran's petitions for hearing against NAB notices

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2023 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday fixed petitions against NAB notices to PTI Chairman Imran Khan and his wife with regard to the Toshakhana gifts for hearing on April 13.

A two-judge bench headed by Chief Justice Aamer Farooq will take up the petitions for hearing.

The court had already served notices to the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) and sought its comments on the petitions.

The NAB had sought the details of Toshakhana gifts from the PTI chairman and his wife.

