IHC Fixes Plea For Hearing On Monday

Faizan Hashmi Published April 10, 2022 | 12:40 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2022 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Saturday fixed a petition for hearing on April 11, seeking an inquiry into alleged letter and to place the name of Prime Minister Imran Khan on exit control list (ECL)The petition was filed by a citizen Molvi Iqbal Haider.

It prayed the court to issue directives secretary interior to investigate the alleged letter regarding involvement of a country in conspiracy against Pakistan's government. It also prayed the court to place the Names of Chaudhary Fawad Hussain, Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Qasim Sori and Asad Majeed on ECL until the decision of this court.

Chief Justice Athar Minallah would take up the case for hearing on Monday.

