IHC fixes PTI disgruntled MNA Shakoor Shad petition for hearing

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2022 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday accepted the application of PTI's disgruntled lawmaker Shakoor Shad for an early hearing of his petition against approval of his resignation by the speaker national assembly.

Chief Justice Aamer Farooq, hearing the case, fixed the petition for hearing after the winter vacations.

Shakoor Shad had filed a petition seeking permission to attend the NA session. He said that he was not allowed by the speaker NA to attend the session.

It may be mentioned here that the court had suspended the notification of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) for de-notifying the PTI's lawmaker. The PTI's MNA stated that he had not resigned from the NA seat and wanted to attend the session.