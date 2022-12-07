The Islamabad High Court (IHC) would take up Suleman Shehbaz's petition seeking protective bail in a money laundering case on Thursday.

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2022 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) would take up Suleman Shehbaz's petition seeking protective bail in a money laundering case on Thursday.

The son of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif approached the IHC through his counsel Amjad Pervaiz on Wednesday to seek two weeks' protective bail in a money laundering case registered against him, as he had apparently decided to return to the country.

A division bench comprising Chief Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Sardar Ijaz Ishaq Khan would take up Suleman's petition for hearing.

Suleman Shehbaz adopted the stance in his petition that he was a businessman and had never been a public office holder.

A baseless and false case of money laundering had been filed against him, he maintained.

The petition further said that all shares remain registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) and that he (Suleman) had never received a notice from the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA).

The FIA, the petitioner said, had prepared the case in his absence as he had been staying in the United Kingdom since 2018.

Suleman prayed the court to grant him a protective bail so he could appear before the relevant forum upon his return to the country.