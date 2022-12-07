UrduPoint.com

IHC Fixes Suleman Shehbaz's Plea For Hearing On Thursday

Faizan Hashmi Published December 07, 2022 | 09:50 PM

IHC fixes Suleman Shehbaz's plea for hearing on Thursday

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) would take up Suleman Shehbaz's petition seeking protective bail in a money laundering case on Thursday.

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2022 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) would take up Suleman Shehbaz's petition seeking protective bail in a money laundering case on Thursday.

The son of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif approached the IHC through his counsel Amjad Pervaiz on Wednesday to seek two weeks' protective bail in a money laundering case registered against him, as he had apparently decided to return to the country.

A division bench comprising Chief Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Sardar Ijaz Ishaq Khan would take up Suleman's petition for hearing.

Suleman Shehbaz adopted the stance in his petition that he was a businessman and had never been a public office holder.

A baseless and false case of money laundering had been filed against him, he maintained.

The petition further said that all shares remain registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) and that he (Suleman) had never received a notice from the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA).

The FIA, the petitioner said, had prepared the case in his absence as he had been staying in the United Kingdom since 2018.

Suleman prayed the court to grant him a protective bail so he could appear before the relevant forum upon his return to the country.

Related Topics

Hearing Shahbaz Sharif Chief Justice Prime Minister Securities And Exchange Commission Of Pakistan (SECP) United Kingdom Money Federal Investigation Agency 2018 Islamabad High Court All From Court

Recent Stories

Foggy conditions likely to persist over plain area ..

Foggy conditions likely to persist over plain areas of Punjab, KP, upper Sindh

49 seconds ago
 Progress Made at US-Iran Nuclear Talks Must Be Gua ..

Progress Made at US-Iran Nuclear Talks Must Be Guarded - Think Tank Chief

50 seconds ago
 Court Upholds Roscosmos Chief's Aide Safronov's 22 ..

Court Upholds Roscosmos Chief's Aide Safronov's 22-Year Prison Term in Treason C ..

52 seconds ago
 Approval granted to establish COMSATS Quetta Campu ..

Approval granted to establish COMSATS Quetta Campus: Science Minister

53 seconds ago
 Bangladesh v India 2nd ODI scores

Bangladesh v India 2nd ODI scores

11 minutes ago
 Sajid Turi visits Pak-Afghan Torkham Border

Sajid Turi visits Pak-Afghan Torkham Border

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.