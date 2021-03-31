UrduPoint.com
IHC Forms Bench To Hear 'Aurat March' Case

Umer Jamshaid 7 minutes ago Wed 31st March 2021 | 05:40 PM

IHC forms bench to hear 'Aurat March' case

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2021 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday formed another bench to hear a petition seeking legal actions against the organizers of 'Aurat March' in the Federal capital.

Justice Aamer Farooq would take up the case for hearing on April 26.

Earlier, Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb had expressed excuse from hearing this case and sent the case file to the IHC chief justice for the formation of a new bench.

The petition was filed by 'Shuhada Foundation' through Tariq Asad Advocate. It had prayed the court to impose ban on celebrations of events like 'Aurat March' and 'Valentine's Day' etcetera.

It also prayed the court to send the matter to Council of Islamic Ideology and seek record of international funding to the local and international non governmental organisations.

