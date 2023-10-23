(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday formed a division bench to hear applications seeking to restore appeals of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Quaid Muhammad Nawaz Sharif in two references

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2023) The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday formed a division bench to hear applications seeking to restore appeals of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Quaid Muhammad Nawaz Sharif in two references.

The two-judge bench comprising Chief Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb will hear the pleas on Tuesday.

Amjad Pervaiz Advocate, counsel for the former prime minister, filed the applications urging the IHC to restore his client's appeals in the Avenfield property and Al-Azizia Steel Mills references, and give its decisions after hearing arguments on merit.

Nawaz Sharif, in his pleas, stated that he had not completely recover from the illness, however, he decided to return to the country due to miserable economic conditions.

He said that he was given imprisonment sentence by the accountability court in his absence on July 6, 2018. He had requested the trial court to delay the judgment as his wife was on ventilator in a London hospital, but his request was rejected.

He came back to Pakistan, remained in jail and filed appeals against his conviction, he added.

Nawaz said that his co-accused Maryam Nawaz and her husband had already been acquitted in the Avenfield property case.

He said his appeals were terminated in his absence as he could not appear before the court due to his health issues. He had not misused his bail, and had been submitting his medical reports regularly to Lahore High Court (LHC).