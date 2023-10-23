Open Menu

IHC Forms Bench To Hear Nawaz's Plea For Revival Of His Appeals

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 23, 2023 | 07:25 PM

IHC forms bench to hear Nawaz's plea for revival of his appeals

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday formed a division bench to hear applications seeking to restore appeals of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Quaid Muhammad Nawaz Sharif in two references

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2023) The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday formed a division bench to hear applications seeking to restore appeals of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Quaid Muhammad Nawaz Sharif in two references.

The two-judge bench comprising Chief Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb will hear the pleas on Tuesday.

Amjad Pervaiz Advocate, counsel for the former prime minister, filed the applications urging the IHC to restore his client's appeals in the Avenfield property and Al-Azizia Steel Mills references, and give its decisions after hearing arguments on merit.

Nawaz Sharif, in his pleas, stated that he had not completely recover from the illness, however, he decided to return to the country due to miserable economic conditions.

He said that he was given imprisonment sentence by the accountability court in his absence on July 6, 2018. He had requested the trial court to delay the judgment as his wife was on ventilator in a London hospital, but his request was rejected.

He came back to Pakistan, remained in jail and filed appeals against his conviction, he added.

Nawaz said that his co-accused Maryam Nawaz and her husband had already been acquitted in the Avenfield property case.

He said his appeals were terminated in his absence as he could not appear before the court due to his health issues. He had not misused his bail, and had been submitting his medical reports regularly to Lahore High Court (LHC).

Related Topics

Hearing Pakistan Nawaz Sharif Chief Justice Prime Minister Lahore High Court Maryam Nawaz Sharif Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Jail Wife London July 2018 Islamabad High Court Muslim From Merit Packaging Limited Court

Recent Stories

Arshad Sharif’s wife moves lawsuit against Kenya ..

Arshad Sharif’s wife moves lawsuit against Kenyan police

4 minutes ago
 COAS congratulates NUST graduates at convocation

COAS congratulates NUST graduates at convocation

12 minutes ago
 Ban imposed on heavy traffic

Ban imposed on heavy traffic

1 minute ago
 DOWA holds condolence reference in memory of late ..

DOWA holds condolence reference in memory of late Dr. Shamsul Haq

1 minute ago
 PESCO notifies power suspension on various KP feed ..

PESCO notifies power suspension on various KP feeders

1 minute ago
 Environmental media a cornerstone of more sustaina ..

Environmental media a cornerstone of more sustainable world: Experts

27 minutes ago
Business Ideas Competition 2023 held at University ..

Business Ideas Competition 2023 held at University of Sargodha

50 minutes ago
 Ban imposed on transfer of assets, construction on ..

Ban imposed on transfer of assets, construction on Pak-China fertilizer land

50 minutes ago
 LESCO detects power theft at guest house

LESCO detects power theft at guest house

50 minutes ago
 Chinese investment to prove stimulant for Pakistan ..

Chinese investment to prove stimulant for Pakistan's economic growth: PM

49 minutes ago
 Saudi Crown Prince announces eSports World Cup

Saudi Crown Prince announces eSports World Cup

60 minutes ago
 Rs.401.5 mln fine imposed on 3136 electricity thie ..

Rs.401.5 mln fine imposed on 3136 electricity thieves, 3014 booked in 45 days: F ..

60 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan