UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

IHC Forms Larger Bench For Hearing Of Kulbhushan Jadhav Case

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 3 minutes ago Fri 07th August 2020 | 04:37 PM

IHC forms larger bench for hearing of Kulbhushan Jadhav case

IHC Chief Athar MinaAllah will head the three-member bench for hearing of Kulbhushan Jadhav case.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 7th, 2020) Islamabad High Court (IHC) formed a larger bench to hear case pertaining to appointment of legal representative for Indian spy and agent of intelligence agency Research and Analysis Wing (RAW) Kulbhushan Jadhav here on Friday.

The IHC larger-member bench comprising Chief Justice Athar Minallah, Justice Amir Farooq and Justice Mian Gull Hassan Auranzgeb will hear the case on Sept 03.

Earlier, Foreign Office had recontacted Indian government over matter of appointing lawyer for Kulbhushan Jadhav, stating that the move came following directives of IHC.

On July 22, the Pakistani government had filed a petition in the high court seeking appointment of a lawyer for Jadhav.

The petition stated that Kulbhushan, who was involved in several terrorist activities in Pakistan, has refused to file plea against his sentence.

The agent cannot appoint lawyer in Pakistan without assistance from India. India is also reluctant to avail the facility under the ordinance. Therefore, in the national interest, the court should appoint a legal representative on behalf of Kulbhushan. The court should order so that Pakistan's responsibility is fulfilled as per the decision of the International Court of Justice, the petition further stated.

On July 17, 2020, Pakistan decided to grant third consular access to Indian spy Kulbhushan Jadhav, who has been awarded death sentence on espionage charges by a military court.

Foreign Ministry Aisha Farooqui had informed earlier Pakistan formally informed about its decision to Indian authorities and their response was awaited.

“The third consular access will be without the presence of security personnel,” Aisha Farooqui had said.

On July 16, Pakistan granted second consular access to Kulbhushan Jadhav.

In the second time consular access, the Pakistani authorities arranged a meeting between an Indian diplomat and Jadhav, who has confessed to terrorism activities in Balochistan and other parts of the country.

The first consular access had been granted in September 2019. However, the Indian officials went back without talking to the death row convict despite Jadhav was kept calling out to the visiting diplomats.

The consular access, which was requested by India, has been granted in line with the adjustment of the International Court of Justice and Pakistani laws. Earlier, the Indian spy had refused to file a review plea and instead preferred to appeal for mercy.

Kulbhushan Jadhav was arrested from Balochistan on charges of terrorism and spying for India's intelligence agency, the Research and Analysis Wing (RAW). He was sentenced to death by a Pakistani military court on charges of "espionage and terrorism" in April 2017.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Terrorist Chief Justice Balochistan Foreign Office April July September 2017 2019 2020 Islamabad High Court From Government Court Kulbhushan Jadhav

Recent Stories

Shoaib Akhtar says he will eat grass but will incr ..

15 minutes ago

Abdullah bin Zayed congratulates Sameh Shoukry on ..

55 minutes ago

PM to inaugurate Ravi Development Authority today

1 hour ago

Rational energy prices can attract investment: Mia ..

1 hour ago

NSW offers to host coronavirus-threatened Australi ..

3 minutes ago

Chief Justice Peshawar High Court to inaugurate Ch ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.