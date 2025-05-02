IHC Gets New Additional Attorney General
Sumaira FH Published May 02, 2025 | 11:39 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2025) The Federal government has assigned new law officers to the Islamabad High Court and the Supreme Court, marking a key shift in legal representation for both forums.
The services of Additional Attorney General Advocate Rashid Hafeez have been officially assigned to the Islamabad High Court. He appeared before the court in his new role following the notification of his appointment.
Rashid Hafeez previously served as Deputy Attorney General and now takes charge as Additional Attorney General for the High Court. His new assignment follows the transfer of Sardar Umar Aslam, who earlier held this position at the Islamabad High Court.
Sardar Umar Aslam has now been designated as Additional Attorney General for the Supreme Court. This marks a new chapter in his legal responsibilities at the country’s top court.
These new postings are part of routine administrative changes in the office of the Attorney General for Pakistan, which supports legal matters on behalf of the federal government in courts.
Both law officers bring prior experience from within the Attorney General's office and will now represent the state in different judicial forums.
