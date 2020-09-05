UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

IHC Gives 48 Hours Time For Recovery Of Sajid Gondal

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 4 minutes ago Sat 05th September 2020 | 02:31 PM

IHC gives 48 hours time for recovery of Sajid Gondal

Sajid Gondal,  the former journalist, who joined Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) was picked up yesterday by some unknown persons from a road in Islamabad.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 5th, 2020) Islamabad High Court gave 48 hours time to police for recovery of Sajid Gondal, the official of Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan on Saturday.

IHC Chief Justice Athar Minnallah passed the order on petition seeking recovery of Sajid Gondal who went missing yesterday in Islamabad.

Sajid Gondal who was journalist joined Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan. He went missing on Friday which triggered strong reaction on social media. The former journalist’s colleagues raised voice and concerns for his recovery.

The Chief Justice also directed the officials concerned to put up the matter of Gondal’s missing before the cabinet as well. The mother and wife both had filed the petition before IHC and pleaded for his recovery.

“It’s a matter of serious concerns,” the CJ remarked while hearing the matter.

The mother of the missing SECP official said that her son did not have enmity with anyone and was doing his job with the state institution. She stated that he was law abiding and thorough gentleman. The mother told the court that her son was kidnapped but his car was left there from where was lifted.

The petitioner asked the court to order police for immediately recovery of her son Sajid Gondal.

After hearing the arguments of the petitioners, the IHC directed the authorities concerned to ensure recovery of the victim within next 48 hours and raise up the matter before the Federal cabinet as well.

