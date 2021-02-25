UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

IHC Gives One More Opportunity To Lawyers Fir Submitting Reply

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Thu 25th February 2021 | 06:20 PM

IHC gives one more opportunity to lawyers fir submitting reply

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2021 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday gave one more opportunity to 19 lawyers for submission of their comments in misconduct case pertaining to IHC ambush.

A three member bench headed by Chief Justice Athar Minallah and comprising Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb and Justice Lubna Saleem Pervaiz heard the misconduct case against 21 lawyers.

The court noted that only two lawyers had submitted their comments out of 21 and decided to give another chance to the respondents to file replies till March 2.

Related Topics

Chief Justice Lawyers March Islamabad High Court Court

Recent Stories

‘Govt has no authority to seek opinion from SC o ..

7 minutes ago

Al Bowardi continues tours of IDEX 2021

11 minutes ago

41 minutes ago

Cotton price touches sky  

42 minutes ago

84,573 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in l ..

56 minutes ago

Fatima bint Mubarak congratulates Sharifa Sulaiman ..

56 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.