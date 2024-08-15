IHC gives time until August 20 to authorities to recover Azhar Mashwani’s brothers

(@Abdulla99267510)

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 15th, 2024) The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday gave time to the authorities concerned till August 20 to recover and produce brothers of Azhar Mashwani, the social media activist of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

Justice Mian Gul Hassan Aurangzeb passed the order while hearing the plea for recovery of missing two brothers of Azhar Mashwani.

Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb presided over the hearing, which focused on the disappearance of Mashwani's two brothers.

The law enforcement and government officials including the Secretary of the Interior, the Director General of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), and the Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Operations were present there in the court.

The court directed them speed up their efforts in the case.

The Defense Secretary, who was abroad, was represented by the Joint Secretary of Defense.

During the session, Justice Aurangzeb voiced his dissatisfaction with the lack of progress and questioned officials on their strategy to locate the missing individuals.

The judge dismissed concerns raised by government counsel regarding jurisdiction, emphasizing that the state had both the authority and responsibility to act.

"You are representing the Federation, and you hold the power. This is not about ego; it is about finding the missing persons," remarked Justice Aurangzeb.

The court highlighted the capability of the police to trace individuals when they commit to the task and placed the onus on both the Interior and Defense Secretaries. Justice Aurangzeb cautioned that the court's patience would wear thin if the case remained unresolved by the set deadline.

“I am granting you time until Tuesday to resolve these matters. If they are not resolved, do not expect any leniency,” he warned.

Besides it, the court summoned the Defense Secretary to appear on August 20, expressing optimism that the issue would be resolved by that time. Justice Aurangzeb also directed the Attorney General of Pakistan to be available over the weekend to ensure further action on the matter.

The court is expected to issue a detailed order soon.