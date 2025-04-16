IHC gives two-week time to Islamabad, Punjab police for recovery of missing Afghan brothers

(@Abdulla99267510)

Mother of Afghan brothers tells court that it has been eight months since case has been here before court, and reports keep saying the persons have not been found

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 16th, 2025) The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday gave two-week time to Islamabad and Punjab police for recovery of four missing Afghan brothers.

Justice Mohammad Asif of the IHC was hearing the case seeking recovery of the four Afghan brothers who have been missing from the Federal capital since January 2024.

The DIGs of Lahore and Islamabad and the RPO of Rawalpindi appeared before the court.

During the hearing, the court invited the Afghan mother of the missing sons, Gul Seema, to rostrum and spoke to her in Pashto, later translating her words for everyone present.

Justice Mohammad Asif observed, “The mother of the missing brothers says she has been coming to the High Court since August. If her sons have died, then just tell her,”.

During the hearing, the DIG Islamabad requested the court for more time to recover the woman's sons.

To this, the petitioner responded, “It’s been eight months since the case has been in the High Court, and reports keep saying the persons have not been found,”.

The court asked, “Was not the IG (Inspector General) summoned? Why didn’t he come?”

The government lawyer responded, “The case was scheduled for 11 am, so the IG has not arrived yet. The DIG, RPO, and other officers are present. Please grant more time to submit a new report,”.

Justice Mohammad Asif replied, “How much time do you need? There’s no use giving more time. We want the persons. We are giving you two weeks — inform us of the results,”.

The court, later, gave two-week time to Islamabad and Punjab police for recovery of the missing Afghan brothers.