IHC grants bail to accused in contempt of court case

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2020 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday granted post-arrest bail to an accused Mirza Iftikharuddin in a case pertaining to controversial remarks against the judiciary.

The court ordered the accused to submit surety bonds worth rupees one million against his bail.

A division bench comprising Chief Justice Athar Minallah and Justice Aamer Farooq conducted hearing on the post-arrest bail petition of the accused.

During the course of proceedings, the bench asked the petitioner's lawyer that did he knew that what statement his client had given against judges of top court.

The lawyer responded that the accused had apologized on his remarks.

Justice Aamer Farooq remarked that the contempt of court matter was pending with the Supreme Court and IHC was just viewing bail case of the accused.

Chief Justice Athar Minallah remarked that this matter was related to the respect of all judges.

The petitioner's lawyer said that his client had not uploaded his controversial remarks.

The deputy attorney general adopted the stance that a case had been registered against the accused under sections of anti terrorism act, contempt of court and others. The chief justice remarked that this court was accepting the bail of accused to ensure fair trial of the case.