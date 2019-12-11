IHC grants bail to ailing Asif Ali Zardari on medical grounds

(@fidahassanain)

A IHC division bench headed by Chief Justice Minallah granted him bail against the surety bonds of Rs 10 million

ISALMABAD: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 11th, 2019) The Islamabad High Court has allowed bail to PPP Co-Chairman and former President Asif Ali Zardari in fake accounts case.

A IHC division bench led by Chief Justice Athar Minallah allowed bail to the former president on the medical ground, and directed him to deposit Rs 10 million as surety bonds. The court ordered to release Asif Ali Zardari. The court granted him bail in two references including Park Lane and fake accounts case. The matter of Faryal Talpur’s bail was deferred till Dec 17.

Former President Zardari agreed to the family’s demand and moved bail petition before Islamabad High Court on medical grounds in Park Lane and fake bank accounts case. He said he was suffering from multiple diseases and was heart patient, having three stents in his heart. He said that he had a Holter monitor attached to his chest for continuous check and monitoring of his heartbeat’s variation and blockages in his arteries. He also submitted that he had been suffering from ischemic heart disease which means he had problem of inadequate supply of blood and oxygen.He asked the court to allow him bail on medical grounds so that he could properly get his treatment.