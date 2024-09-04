Open Menu

IHC Grants Bail To Ali Wazir

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 04, 2024 | 08:25 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2024) The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday granted bail to former Member National Assembly (MNA) Ali Wazir and ordered to release him.

A division bench comprising Justice Babar Sattar and Justice Sardar Ijaz Ishaq Khan heard the case and granted bail. The court instructed the petitioner to submit surety bonds worth Rs25,000 to get bail.

