IHC Grants Bail To Ali Wazir
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 04, 2024 | 08:25 PM
The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday granted bail to former Member National Assembly (MNA) Ali Wazir and ordered to release him
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2024) The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday granted bail to former Member National Assembly (MNA) Ali Wazir and ordered to release him.
A division bench comprising Justice Babar Sattar and Justice Sardar Ijaz Ishaq Khan heard the case and granted bail. The court instructed the petitioner to submit surety bonds worth Rs25,000 to get bail.
Recent Stories
IESCO nabs 315 power pilferers in August: CEO
ESSI approves issuance of universal e-card to laborers
NAB arrests two high-profile accused in investment fraud scam
Qul Khawani of Sardar Saleem Haider’s mother-in-law tomorrow
IG Punjab reviews security arrangements for upcoming matches at Gaddafi Stadium
FIA launches state-of-the-art Risk Analysis Unit, Forensic Lab to boost border ..
41,995 power pilferers arrested in Punjab this year
IGP disburses Rs. 9.5m among families of 15 police martyrs
First shipment of mpox vaccines due in DRC Thursday: Africa CDC
113 NAVTTC students selected for Chinese scholarships
Global labour income share falls, inequality increases: ILO
Police granted time to recover citizen
More Stories From Pakistan
-
IESCO nabs 315 power pilferers in August: CEO59 seconds ago
-
ESSI approves issuance of universal e-card to laborers1 minute ago
-
NAB arrests two high-profile accused in investment fraud scam1 minute ago
-
Qul Khawani of Sardar Saleem Haider’s mother-in-law tomorrow13 minutes ago
-
IG Punjab reviews security arrangements for upcoming matches at Gaddafi Stadium13 minutes ago
-
FIA launches state-of-the-art Risk Analysis Unit, Forensic Lab to boost border control16 minutes ago
-
41,995 power pilferers arrested in Punjab this year16 minutes ago
-
IGP disburses Rs. 9.5m among families of 15 police martyrs16 minutes ago
-
113 NAVTTC students selected for Chinese scholarships17 minutes ago
-
Police granted time to recover citizen13 minutes ago
-
MNA Anjum Aqeel visits educational institutions in ICT, expresses satisfaction and offers guidance13 minutes ago
-
Karachi admin to take steps to prevent sale of smuggled, illegal cigarettes13 minutes ago