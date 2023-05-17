IHC grants bail to Imran Khan till May 31

(@Abdulla99267510)

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 17th, 2023) Imran Khan, the Chairman of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), has received a further extension on his protection against arrest in additional cases until May 31, according to a ruling by the Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday.

The decision came as the court considered PTI's request for information regarding the various charges filed against Khan, with the PTI claiming he is facing over 100 cases.

Representatives for the Federal government, including the additional attorney general for Pakistan, the advocate general for Pakistan, and the state counsel, asked for time to provide more details on the cases against the PTI leader. The court granted their request and adjourned the hearing until May 31.

On May 12, Imran Khan was granted protective bail by different benches of the IHC, preventing his arrest and delaying his trial in the Toshakhana case until the second week of June. The court also granted protective bail to the former prime minister in three terrorism cases filed against him in Lahore and the Zille Shah murder case.

In a separate hearing on the same day, the IHC accepted Khan's bail in the Al-Qadir Trust case. He was arrested under charges related to the trust but was granted bail for two weeks after the Supreme Court declared his arrest to be "invalid and unlawful." The Supreme Court also prohibited authorities from arresting the PTI chief until May 17 in any case registered in Islamabad after May 9.

Khan was arrested by paramilitary forces on May 9, which led to violent protests across the country. The former prime minister sought release from the court immediately, but the court deemed his arrest to be legal.

Since being removed from office in April of last year, Imran Khan has campaigned for snap elections and criticized the coalition government and military, whom he accuses of pulling him from power. He has also alleged that senior military and government officials plotted a November assassination attempt that left him with a gunshot wound to the leg during a rally.