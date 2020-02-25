IHC grants bail to  PML-N leader Ahsan Iqbal in Norwal Sports Complex case

(@fidahassanain)

A IHC division bench led by Chief Justice Athar Minallah has allowed him bail against surety bonds of Rs 10 million and observed that his passport shall remain in the custody of Anti-Graft body.

ISLAMABAD: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 25th, 2020) A good news for PML-N as Islamabad High Court has allowed bail to former interior minister Ahsan Iqbal in Narowal sports complex.

A IHC division bench headed by Justice Athar Minallah passed the order, observing that “a person cannot be held without any act,”. The CJ also observed that “unnecessary arrest is in fact is misuse of power,”. Ahsan Iqbal was arrested in Narowal Sports Complex case.

The court has directed Ahsan Iqbal to deposit Rs 10 million as surety bonds. The court has ruled that passport of PML-N leader shall remain with the custody of the NAB officials.

On Dec 23, 2019, NAB officials arrested PML-N leader and former Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal over charges of corruption in Narowal Sports Complex.

NAB could not provide anything against Ahsan Iqbal since he was taken into custody. Before his arrest, he was summoned twice by the anti-graft watchdog but he did not turn up.

NAB accused him of using funds of the Federal government and Pakistan Sports board for building Sports City in Narowal.

Ahsan Iqbal had said that he had submitted documents related to his income and expenditures to Rawalpindi NAB. He had refused the charge, saying that he had nothing to do with it. He had stated that the project was started during the PPP government when he was not a minister.