IHC grants bail to Shahbaz Gill in sedition case

IHC Athar Minnallah has passed the order and directed Shahbaz Gill to deposit surety bond of Rs500,000 for his bail.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 15th, 2022) Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday allowed bail to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Shahbaz Gill in sedition case.

Advocate Salman Safdar, the counsel for the accused-petitioner, appeared before the court and said that Gill’s bail plea was rejected by the Additional Sessions Judge.

Advocate Safdar said that 14 provisions were imposed in the case while the investigation was over and no further recovery was to be made.

The counsel argued that the entire case revolves around a speech.

At this, CJ Minallah asked him whether Shahbaz Gill had uttered any of those words and whether such words could be justified.

The CJ remarked that it was not merely a speech, raising a question that whether the army could be involved in politics according to the constitution.

On it, Gill's lawyer defended him and said that some parts of his speech were taken out of context.

" Nowhere did he try to ridicule the arm forces," said the lawyer, adding that Shahbaz Gill mentioned the Names of the senior leadership of PML-N in his conversation and the case was registered against the PTI leader in malice and propaganda.

The court remarked that watching the speech shows to what extent have the political parties increased hatred.

The Chief Justice also remarked that the previous government had also framed sedition cases and so is the incumbent. He further posed questions that after Shahbaz Gill’s speech.

After completing the remarks and hearing the arguments of both sides, IHC granted Shahbaz Gill post-arrest bail and ordered to release him in the said case.