(@fidahassanain)

The court has directed him to deposit Rs 10 million as surety bonds.

ISLAMABAD: (Urdu Point/Pakstan Point News-Feb 25th, 2020) PML-N leader and former Prime Miniser Shahid Khaqan Abbasi has been granted bail in LNG case. Islamabad High Court has annonced the verdict, with directives to Abbasi to deposit Rs 10 million as surety bonds.

(Developing story)