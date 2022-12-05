IHC grants bail to three citizens of Sahiwal

ISLAMABAD, Dec 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2022 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday granted protective bail till December 12, to three citizens in an FIR registered in Sahiwal.

Justice Mohsin Akhter Kayani heard the case filed by three citizens including Muhammad Arshad, Irfan, and others.

The bench questioned whether the accused had arrived here to get just bails? to this the petitioners adopted the stance that they were living in Federal capital and running a business.

The petitioners claimed that they had been involved in a false FIR in Sahiwal and prayed the court to grant protective bails. The court accepted the bail pleas against surety bonds of worth Rs20,000 each.