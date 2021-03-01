UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

IHC Grants Bail To Woman Lawyer

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Mon 01st March 2021 | 06:00 PM

IHC grants bail to woman lawyer

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2021 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday granted post arrest bail to a woman lawyer Nazia Bibi in IHC building attack case and reserved the decision on bail plea of another lawyer.

A division bench comprising Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Mohsin Akhter Kiyani heard the post arrest bail petition of two lawyers.

Sardar Latif Khosa, Barrister Rizwan Abbasi and other lawyers appeared before the court.

During the course of proceeding, Latif Khosa argued that Nazia Bibi had a two year infant and she was also sick. She had been pursuing a case before bench No. 7 of IHC at the time of incident, he said, adding that the woman lawyer had no connection with the case.

He further argued that another lawyer Naveed Malik had been named in the case but he had no connection with incident.

He was in IHC during the incident but was not at chief justice block.

Justice Farooq remarked that if the juniors were in forefront then their seniors should have convinced them to avoid such attitude. The involved lawyers should be made accountable in bar council.

Justice Farooq said that there was a need of professional training of junior lawyers.

However, the state counsel said that lawyer Naveed Malik was leading the protesters in accordance of the CDR and CCTV footage and four witness constables also gave statement in this regard. This was not a common building, he said.

After this, the court granted bail to the woman lawyer Nazia Bibi against Rs 50 thousands' surety bonds and reserved judgment on the bail petition of Naveed Malik.

Related Topics

Attack Chief Justice Lawyers Women Islamabad High Court Post Court

Recent Stories

UAE’s leadership prioritises reading: Zaki Nusse ..

6 minutes ago

Chief Of Air Staff Farewell Calls On Chief Of The ..

26 minutes ago

Dubai Government volunteers bring relief to famili ..

36 minutes ago

Dubai Chamber sees surge in members’ exports to ..

36 minutes ago

SEHA, MBZUAI to collaborate on clinical research

51 minutes ago

7,956 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered durin ..

51 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.