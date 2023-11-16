Open Menu

IHC Grants Extension In Imran Khan’s Jail Trial Adjournment Until Nov 20

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published November 16, 2023 | 09:03 PM

IHC grants extension in Imran Khan’s jail trial adjournment until Nov 20

The decision comes during the hearing of Imran Khan's intra-court appeal against the jail trial, with Justice Mian Gul Hassan Aurangzeb presiding over the proceedings.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 16th, 2023) In a recent development, the Islamabad High Court on Thursday extended the adjournment in the jail trial of Imran Khan, the Chairman of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), until November 20.

This decision came during the hearing of Imran Khan's intra-court appeal against the jail trial, with Justice Mian Gul Hassan Aurangzeb presiding over the proceedings.

The Attorney General for Pakistan Mansoor Usman Awan, Special Prosecutor, and Imran Khan's legal representative Salman Akram Raja were present there in the courtroom.

Justice Mian Gul Hassan highlighted the existence of a court set up within Kot Lakhpat Jail, consisting of ten rooms.

Responding to this, the Special Prosecutor clarified that the initial courtroom in the jail had a limited capacity, accommodating only 15 to 16 people.

The Attorney General informed the court that statements from two witnesses were recorded on November 7, followed by three more on November 14. When the court asked the similarities in the circumstances during the recording of statements from three witnesses, the Attorney General explained the challenges faced due to inadequate facilities in the jail.

He emphasized that having a smaller courtroom did not imply a closed trial; rather, the cipher case in the jail is an open trial.

Furthermore, he highlighted that a larger room has now been provided for court proceedings and the trial in the jail, improving upon the previous arrangement.

During the proceedings, Imran Khan's legal counsel sought an extension of the adjournment in the jail trial until November 20.

Related Topics

Hearing Pakistan Imran Khan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Jail November Islamabad High Court From Court

Recent Stories

Highway havoc halted, NHMP enforces strict axle lo ..

Highway havoc halted, NHMP enforces strict axle load regime

6 minutes ago
 AC cracks down on unregistered stores and weight f ..

AC cracks down on unregistered stores and weight fraud

6 minutes ago
 Pakistan, Dominican envoys in Canada discuss bilat ..

Pakistan, Dominican envoys in Canada discuss bilateral matters

6 minutes ago
 Inter-provincial dacoit gang busted, looted goods ..

Inter-provincial dacoit gang busted, looted goods recovered

10 minutes ago
 Punjab minister offers supply of surplus wheat to ..

Punjab minister offers supply of surplus wheat to KP

10 minutes ago
 Long-term strategy initiated to control Smog: Dr J ..

Long-term strategy initiated to control Smog: Dr Jamal

10 minutes ago
Sun obscures as indicators mark smog level unhealt ..

Sun obscures as indicators mark smog level unhealthy

20 minutes ago
 Plaintiff seeks Shah Nawaz’s death sentence in S ..

Plaintiff seeks Shah Nawaz’s death sentence in Sara Inam case

20 minutes ago
 Seminar on "Youth for A Cooler Planet" held in Chi ..

Seminar on "Youth for A Cooler Planet" held in Chitral

20 minutes ago
 Govt approves Telecom Infrastructure sharing frame ..

Govt approves Telecom Infrastructure sharing framework

20 minutes ago
 First ever Pak women journalist body NWJF organise ..

First ever Pak women journalist body NWJF organised

20 minutes ago
 Solangi to represent Pakistan at Maldives Presiden ..

Solangi to represent Pakistan at Maldives President's oath-taking ceremony

18 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan