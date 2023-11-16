IHC grants extension in Imran Khan’s jail trial adjournment until Nov 20

(@Abdulla99267510)

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 16th, 2023) In a recent development, the Islamabad High Court on Thursday extended the adjournment in the jail trial of Imran Khan, the Chairman of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), until November 20.

This decision came during the hearing of Imran Khan's intra-court appeal against the jail trial, with Justice Mian Gul Hassan Aurangzeb presiding over the proceedings.

The Attorney General for Pakistan Mansoor Usman Awan, Special Prosecutor, and Imran Khan's legal representative Salman Akram Raja were present there in the courtroom.

Justice Mian Gul Hassan highlighted the existence of a court set up within Kot Lakhpat Jail, consisting of ten rooms.

Responding to this, the Special Prosecutor clarified that the initial courtroom in the jail had a limited capacity, accommodating only 15 to 16 people.

The Attorney General informed the court that statements from two witnesses were recorded on November 7, followed by three more on November 14. When the court asked the similarities in the circumstances during the recording of statements from three witnesses, the Attorney General explained the challenges faced due to inadequate facilities in the jail.

He emphasized that having a smaller courtroom did not imply a closed trial; rather, the cipher case in the jail is an open trial.

Furthermore, he highlighted that a larger room has now been provided for court proceedings and the trial in the jail, improving upon the previous arrangement.

During the proceedings, Imran Khan's legal counsel sought an extension of the adjournment in the jail trial until November 20.