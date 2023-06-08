UrduPoint.com

IHC Grants Five-day Protective Bail To Imran In Nine Cases

Faizan Hashmi Published June 08, 2023 | 06:55 PM

IHC grants five-day protective bail to Imran in nine cases

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday granted a five-day protective bail to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)'s Chief Imran Khan in nine cases registered by the capital police

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2023 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday granted a five-day protective bail to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)'s Chief Imran Khan in nine cases registered by the capital police.

The court also granted fourteen days protective bail to the PTI head in a murder case of a lawyer registered by Quetta police against him.

The IHC's bench stopped the police from arresting the deposed prime minister and also directed Imran Khan to approach the relevant trial courts for further relief during the given time period.

A single-member bench comprising Chief Justice Aamer Farooq heard the bail petitions of Imran Khan in nine FIRs. PTI Chairman Imran Khan appeared before the court wherein foolproof security arrangements had been made by the police.

At the outset of the hearing, Imran Khan's lawyer Barrister Salman Safdar Advocate argued that six cases had been registered against his client after May 9.

He said that this court in a bail case had ordered Imran Khan to appear before the trial court in the judicial complex instead of the F-8 Kachehri. He prayed the court to also issue the same order in the other cases as well.

The court remarked that it would take around ten days for shifting the F-8 kachehri to the new complex. Justice Farooq said that this bench was granting protective bail to the petitioner and Imran Khan could approach the relevant court within the given time period in judicial complex Islamabad.

Meanwhile, a two-judge bench comprising Chief Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb heard the petition for three-week protective bail to Imran Khan in a murder case of a lawyer registered by Quetta police.

The court, however, after hearing arguments granted two-week bail to the PTI chief and instructed him to approach the trial court for further relief.

Related Topics

Hearing Pakistan Murder Imran Khan Chief Justice Islamabad Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Quetta Police Same May Islamabad High Court From Court

Recent Stories

US Renews Export Restrictions on Belarus Flag Carr ..

US Renews Export Restrictions on Belarus Flag Carrier Belavia - Commerce Dept.

50 seconds ago
 More than 8,500 Emiratis benefit from Nafis&#039; ..

More than 8,500 Emiratis benefit from Nafis&#039; career counselling programmes

11 minutes ago
 WAM, Czech News Agency sign MoU to enhance news ex ..

WAM, Czech News Agency sign MoU to enhance news exchange

11 minutes ago
 US Suspends Food Aid to Ethiopia Over Massive Dive ..

US Suspends Food Aid to Ethiopia Over Massive Diversion of Assistance - Reports

51 seconds ago
 Power sector consume 47% coal share for electricit ..

Power sector consume 47% coal share for electricity generation: Survey

53 seconds ago
 Pakistan, Turkmenistan inks JIP to accelerate work ..

Pakistan, Turkmenistan inks JIP to accelerate work on TAPI

54 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.