IHC grants interim bail to Asif Zardari till July 28

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2021 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday granted interim bail to former president Asif Ali Zardari till July 28, in a National Accountability Bureau (NAB) inquiry pertaining to his property in New York City.

A division bench comprising of Chief Justice Athar Minallah and Justice Justice Aamer Farooq announced the decision after the former president appeared before the court to pursue his pre-arrest bail petition.

The court granted the bail against surety bonds worth Rs 0.5 million and stopped theanti-graft body from arresting Asif Ali Zardari till next date.

The former president had challenged the NAB's call up notice before IHC and requested for interim bail till the completion of inquiry.