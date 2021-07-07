UrduPoint.com
IHC Grants Interim Bail To Asif Zardari Till July 28, In NYC Apartment Inquiry

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Wed 07th July 2021 | 05:10 PM

IHC grants interim bail to Asif Zardari till July 28, in NYC apartment inquiry

ISLAMABAD, Jul 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2021 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday granted interim bail to former president Asif Ali Zardari till July 28, in a National Accountability Bureau (NAB) inquiry pertaining to his property in New York City.

The court granted bail to the former president against surety bonds worth Rs 0.5 millions and stopped the NAB from arresting him till the next date of hearing.

The bench also sought the comments from anti-graft body till next date against the pre-arrest bail petition.

A division bench, comprising of Chief Justice Athar Minallah and Justice Justice Aamer Farooq, announced the decision after listening arguments from the petitioner's lawyer Farook H. Naek.

Former president and Pakistan People's Party (PPP)'s Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari appeared before the court in compliance of bench's directives. Farook H. Naek and former governor Punjab Sardar Latif Khan Khosa were also in attendance on the occasion.

As the former president reached the IHC, his legal team requested the Registrar Office to allow his vehicle's entry to reach outside the court room due to his health condition. However, the former president reached the courtroom himself while walking.

The former president had challenged the NAB's call-up notice before IHC and requested for interim bail till the completion of inquiry.

The petition said that the NAB had served a call-up notice to former president on June 15, regarding an inquiry pertaining to apartment at Belaire, 524 East 72nd Street, 37-F Manhattan NYC. The NAB had sent a questionnaire and sought detailed answers till June 24.

The petition said that there was a risk of arrest of former president Asif Ali Zardari like the past and prayed the court to turn down the call-up notice besides granting an interim bail to the petitioner till the final decision of the case.

