IHC Grants Interim Bail To B4U Company's CEO

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 7 minutes ago Thu 01st April 2021 | 06:00 PM

IHC grants interim bail to B4U company's CEO

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2021 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Thursday granted interim bail to B4U Company's Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Saifur Rehman in fraud cases and sought comments from National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

The court accepted the bail against surety bonds worth Rs 0.5 million each in two cases till April 15.

A division bench headed by Justice Aamer Farooq heard the pre-arrest bail case of Saifur Rehman.

The petitioner's lawyer said that NAB had violated the instructions of IHC in issuance of summon notices to him. He said that his client was summoned by NAB in one case and it also served notice in another case.

It may be mentioned here that Saifur Rehman had allegedly committed fraud with the public in the name of investment.

