IHC Grants Interim Bail To PTI Leader
Muhammad Irfan Published February 07, 2024 | 08:44 PM
The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday granted interim bail to a PTI leader Aamer Mughal in a terrorism case and stopped the police from arresting him
A division bench comprising Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb and Justice Arbab Muhammad Tahir heard the bail petition of Aamer Mughal, an independent candidate from NA-46.
The court accepted the bail against surety bonds worth Rs200,000 and granted the petitioner interim bail for ten days.
It may be mentioned here that an anti-terrorism court has dismissed Aamer Mughal’s bail on non-pursuance.
