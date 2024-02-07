Open Menu

IHC Grants Interim Bail To PTI Leader

Muhammad Irfan Published February 07, 2024 | 08:44 PM

IHC grants interim bail to PTI leader

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday granted interim bail to a PTI leader Aamer Mughal in a terrorism case and stopped the police from arresting him

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2024) The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday granted interim bail to a PTI leader Aamer Mughal in a terrorism case and stopped the police from arresting him.

A division bench comprising Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb and Justice Arbab Muhammad Tahir heard the bail petition of Aamer Mughal, an independent candidate from NA-46.

The court accepted the bail against surety bonds worth Rs200,000 and granted the petitioner interim bail for ten days.

It may be mentioned here that an anti-terrorism court has dismissed Aamer Mughal’s bail on non-pursuance.

