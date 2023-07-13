Open Menu

IHC Grants Interim Bails To Three PTI's Leaders

Sumaira FH Published July 13, 2023 | 10:09 PM

IHC grants interim bails to three PTI's leaders

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday granted interim bails to PTI's leaders including Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Asad Qaiser and Asad Umar in cases pertaining to the riots of May 9

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2023 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday granted interim bails to PTI's leaders including Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Asad Qaiser and Asad Umar in cases pertaining to the riots of May 9.

The court accepted the interim bail against surety bonds worth Rs500,000 each and stopped the police from arresting the petitioners till the next date.

Justice Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri heard the petitions of three accused who appeared before the court along with their lawyers. The prosecutor adopted the stance that Asad Umar and Mr Qureshi had not adopted the due procedure in filing their cases.

The court remarked that every litigant was responsible for his own case and he had no connection with the petitions of co-accused. The special prosecutor also prayed to the court to adjourn the bail petition of Asad Qaiser, which was rejected by the bench. The court observed that no eye witness had mentioned the name of Asad Qaiser as accused, adding that everyone was equal in eyes of law.

The court granted bail to the three accused and adjourned further hearing.

Related Topics

Hearing Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Asad Umar Riots Police Shah Mehmood Qureshi Lawyers May Islamabad High Court From Court

Recent Stories

UAE, France review growing economic cooperation

UAE, France review growing economic cooperation

11 minutes ago
 Inter-American Development Bank backs IRENA&#039;s ..

Inter-American Development Bank backs IRENA&#039;s ETAF with potential investmen ..

11 minutes ago
 Dubai Customs, Japanese Consulate discuss ways to ..

Dubai Customs, Japanese Consulate discuss ways to enhance trade cooperation

11 minutes ago
 NA body seeks early completion of damaged houses' ..

NA body seeks early completion of damaged houses' survey in South Waziristan

2 minutes ago
 UAE Ambassador presents credentials to President o ..

UAE Ambassador presents credentials to President of Cyprus

11 minutes ago
 Russia May Suspend Participation in Grain Deal Bef ..

Russia May Suspend Participation in Grain Deal Before It's Conditions Fulfilled ..

2 minutes ago
Pakistan among first countries to recognize Algeri ..

Pakistan among first countries to recognize Algerian govt after revolution: Amb ..

2 minutes ago
 Cycling: Tour de France results and standings

Cycling: Tour de France results and standings

9 minutes ago
 Anis expresses condolence on demise of Rafiq Ajmer ..

Anis expresses condolence on demise of Rafiq Ajmeri's brother

9 minutes ago
 IMF agreement will stabilize the rupee against dol ..

IMF agreement will stabilize the rupee against dollar: RCCI

9 minutes ago
 Writers, intellectuals terms modern Sufism as theo ..

Writers, intellectuals terms modern Sufism as theory of social reforms

9 minutes ago
 Govt firm for providing enabling environment to y ..

Govt firm for providing enabling environment to young innovators: Ahsan

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan