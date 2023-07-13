The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday granted interim bails to PTI's leaders including Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Asad Qaiser and Asad Umar in cases pertaining to the riots of May 9

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2023 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday granted interim bails to PTI's leaders including Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Asad Qaiser and Asad Umar in cases pertaining to the riots of May 9.

The court accepted the interim bail against surety bonds worth Rs500,000 each and stopped the police from arresting the petitioners till the next date.

Justice Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri heard the petitions of three accused who appeared before the court along with their lawyers. The prosecutor adopted the stance that Asad Umar and Mr Qureshi had not adopted the due procedure in filing their cases.

The court remarked that every litigant was responsible for his own case and he had no connection with the petitions of co-accused. The special prosecutor also prayed to the court to adjourn the bail petition of Asad Qaiser, which was rejected by the bench. The court observed that no eye witness had mentioned the name of Asad Qaiser as accused, adding that everyone was equal in eyes of law.

The court granted bail to the three accused and adjourned further hearing.